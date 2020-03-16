Idris Elba is, at present, the first DJ to test positive for COVID-19.





“I feel ok,” he shared, “I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

As more inevitably test positive for the virus (between 160 million and 214 million people in the United States could be infected over the course of the epidemic), the importance of social isolation will become more and more clear. Should events have continued with Elba on the lineup, the risk of him giving the virus to another DJ, or fan, would have been high.

Hopefully he continues to update fans and followers on his condition as it progresses. We wish him all the best and hope he stays safe.

