COVID-19 is hitting the entertainment industry hard this year, and many have held out hope that they might be able to throw their events before the end of the year. Unfortunately, with each passing week, that is looking more and more unlikely. Bassnectar has just announced the cancellation of all remaining 2020 special events, including Freestyle Sessions, The Be Interactive 808 Festival, and the thirteenth annual Bass Center in September.





“[…] not only does it appear impossible that these events will be able to happen as planned, but also: we want to do what is best for you! We respect and value your participation and that you have hundreds of dollars of your hard-earned money invested into these events, and we want to get that money back to you now so you can use it as you need it. (refunds will take place automatically – please allow 30 days for the money to hit your account depending on how your banks/credit cards processes refunds. Thank you for your love & patience)”

The official statement continues as Bassnectar offers his own personal thoughts on everything going on right now, calling for people to “take some time to reflect with an OPEN MIND” and look toward the presidential election in November.

You can read his full statement below.

Photo via Rukes.com