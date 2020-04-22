Digital/online music festivals are a dime a dozen these days thanks to necessary adaptions due to COVID-19, making the need to stand out more important than ever. With so many festivals featuring similar lineups, it’s also becoming harder to do so. However, Room Service Music Festival is taking the first step in bringing on a special celebrity host: Andy King from Neflix’s Fyre, of Evian water bottle infamy.





With the approaching third anniversary of the infamous Fyre Festival, event producer Andy King is excited to be named host of Room Service. Having emerged as the star in Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened for stepping up to “do whatever it takes,” Andy leveraged his attention for good and helped raise over $300,000 for the people affected in the Bahamas by Fyre Festival.

Andy said: “I’m beyond thrilled to host Room Service this weekend and bring everybody some well-deserved joy and distraction! This festival gives us a chance to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some real good that’s needed in the world right now.”

Andy King’s manager Jason Ve added: “Andy and I were originally producing our own virtual festival when we met this incredible team and we recognized we had a shared vision. We are happy to be part of one of the largest virtual festivals in history.”

Room Service has also just added Cautious Clay, Feed Me, Lane 8, Lucii, Nick Leng, Running Touch, The Glitch Mob (rare downtempo set), and The Whooligan & Joshua Lang to its already wild lineup.

In addition, video game developers Bandai (Pac Man – Dragon Ball Z) have jumped on as a promotional partner and will be premiering 6 new games. The premium entertainment company THX Ltd. was also announced as the audio sponsor. THX will be contributing their technical expertise to enhance the at-home clubbing experience with THX® Spatial Audio for select DJ sets to deliver a heightened, realistic and immersive experience for listeners.

Live programming, studio sessions, artist interviews, and fundraising opportunities will be scattered throughout the weekend, all broadcast remotely from the homes of artists around the world. Room Service is bringing back the festival experience in an intimate, innovative and engaging way – and this is only the beginning.

Room Service goes LIVE on YouTube this weekend.