Prom is the gift that keeps on giving. iHeartRadio Prom will be streamed live on Mai 8 with hosts Dua Lipa and KIIS-FM radio personality JoJo Wright.





The four-hour event will broadcast across stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio’s Hit Nation beginning at 8 p.m. local time. The prom will feature DJ mixes from Joe Jonas, Diplo, Marshmello (his first quarantine live stream), will.i.am, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Loud Luxury and other artists.

In addition, John Legend, Noah Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carton, Trevor Daniel and other stars will share special messages for the Class of 2020. Lewis Capaldi will perform his song “Before You Go” for the first slow dance.

“Prom is such a significant milestone for high school students across the country. Through the power of radio, we are excited to bring prom to the safety of our listeners living rooms, with some of the biggest names in music performing for the special occasion,” Wright said.

iHeartRadio said listeners can submit photos in their prom outfits using the hashtags #iHeartProm and #iHeartDuaLipa for the chance to win a virtual meet and greet with Lipa following the event.

Be sure to tune in!