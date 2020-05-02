Diplo has been staying incredibly busy over quarantine — and keeping us all entertained in the process. Most recently, he hosted a live Major Lazer set inside of Fortnite‘s Party Royale mode.





Following up the massive in-game concert experience, Astronomical from Travis Scott, DJ/producers and other artists also have the option to rock their own party. Fortnite’s Party Mode launched earlier this week and Diplo wasted no time getting in on the action.

Fortnite set a precedent for online in-game sets with Marshmello’s performance early last year. Epic Games reported over 10 million concurrent players during the event.

The concept is still evolving. During Diplo’s recent set fans were able to equip Major Lazer gear and interact in real-time — and this is only the beginning.

Watch the set here and follow Diplo for more.

Diplo’s Major Lazer Set in Fortnite

Watch Friday Fortnite Fun with MAJOR LAZER from MadDecentLive on www.twitch.tv

Source: engadget