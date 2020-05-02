Listen To Bassnectar’s Insane New “Inside For The People” Mixtape

After an Apple Music exclusive launch yesterday and a buggy YouTube listening experience, Bassnectar’s full Inside For The People mixtape is now available to stream for everyone on SoundCloud!





The mixtape features two new tracks from Bassnectar’s forthcoming album this summer, All Colors, the first track “Nice & Easy” with Rodney P and “Empathy” (Bass Remedy Remix).

INSIDE FOR THE PEOPLE!!! The full length album “ALL COLORS” is coming this summer: the first 2 tracks are Nice & Easy ft Rodney P and Empathy (Bass Remedy Remix) – both out May 8 #ALLCOLORS pic.twitter.com/gPmUQQCqSy — Bassnectar (@bassnectar) May 2, 2020

The full mixtape is 43 minutes long and filled with all of the good Bassnectar flavor that we know and love. Check it out below.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage