Gorillaz and Skepta team up on a new track to tribute the late legend Tony Allen.





The track, “How Far?” features a thrilling drum performance from Allen, showing off the immortality of his art form in this posthumous collaboration. Gorillaz and Skepta’s styles can be heard loud and clear as well, and their respective roles provide the production with layers of substance and a storyline — but it’s the drumming that takes center stage, sitting perfectly in the mix.

Gorillaz said in a statement:

The track was written and recorded with Skepta in London just before lockdown and is being shared immediately as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen.

The Afrobeat pioneer and legendary drummer passed away earlier this week at age 79.

Rest in peace.

Gorillaz – How Far? ft. Tony Allen & Skepta

