Missouri is the first state in the United States with plans to reopen live events as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rages on…





Missouri Governor Mike Parson has given the go ahead on concerts starting as soon as tomorrow (Monday, May 4th). The reopening plan also allows for retail stores to open business for customers and for restaurants to begin service with social distancing guidelines in place.

Under the Show Me Strong recovery plan concerts, movie theaters, and other large-scale events are allowed to reemerge, but “seating shall be spaced out according to social distancing requirements.” This means at least six feet or more apart between spectators.

“There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families,” Show Me Strong states.

Source: Billboard