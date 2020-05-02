For the first time during quarantine, Bassrush, Insomniac’s bass heavy dubstep, trap, and drum & bass brand, will be going live in lieu of the Virtual Rave-A-Thons that are on hold until the massive EDC live stream scheduled for two weekends from now.





And wouldn’t you know it, the lineup is also absolutely massive. The stream begins with the first ever SLANDER B2B SVDDEN DEATH set, which will also see them premiering their collab for the first time ever — you know, since they couldn’t do it at live shows they would have been playing if not for COVID-19.

The rest of the night will be supported by other huge rising DJs: Habstrakt, Kompany, and Effin.

If you’re a fan of bass music even in the slightest, or are at all interested in getting to know the scene better, this is your ticket right here.

SLANDER B2B SVDDEN DEATH

THIS SATURDAY 5/2 @ 8PM PT

9PM MT / 10PM CT / 11PM ET WE WILL ALSO BE PREMIERING OUR COLLAB FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! TAG YOUR RAVE FAM & WE’LL SEE YOU GUYS LIVE ON SATURDAY! ♥️ TWITCH: https://t.co/aCrVXlfT6u@svddendeathdub @bassrush pic.twitter.com/viuVtjvkOO — SLANDER (@SlanderOfficial) April 30, 2020

Photo via MigPxl