Martin Garrix looks forward to bringing fans a DJ set unlike anything else they’ve seen or heard over quarantine with a forthcoming performance from the waterways.





Although we weren’t expecting our festival season to happen online, the DJ/producer jumps at the opportunity to get creative with his presentation, while keeping social distancing a top priority.

On May 5th, Garrix will share the world premiere of his hour-long special. With captivating views from the air and the water, this 4K UHD recording is sure to impress visually. And with plenty of STMPD RCRDS IDs locked and loaded, the music will undoubtedly make a statement.

Garrix recently shared, “after this crazy time we’ll come back stronger than ever!! we’re in this together.” Nothing brings us together like music.

Watch below and cue “I’m On A Boat.”

Martin Garrix Live On Dutch Waters

Martin Garrix just felt like performing on waterways and he did 🏞️ Best thing is he recorded the full set in 4K UHD using boats & helicopters and will be uploading on his YouTube this May 5th. Mark your calendars! pic.twitter.com/rZq2Rovdkh — MARTIN GARRIX HUB (@MartinGarrixHub) April 30, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com