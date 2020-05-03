Producers — if you’re looking for royalty free samples, look no further.





The Library of Congress has launched a new initiative inspired by “the golden age of hip-hop” called Citizen DJ. The new archive allows music makers to explore a range of sounds from interviews, motion pictures, fellow musicians and more, in hopes they’ll incorporate these samples into music of their own.

The Citizen DJ website offers three major services for producers, other creators and the public in general:

Explore free-to-use sounds from the Library of Congress

Remix and combine with beats right in your browser

Download and use sounds with your favorite software Learn more below and start exploring here. Citizen DJ Premiere & Virtual Master Class

H/T: DJ Mag