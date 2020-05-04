Rüfüs Du Sol are launching their very own radio show on SiriusXM Chill, named Rose Ave Radio, after their record label.





The radio show launched this past Friday and will drop monthly mixes, an hour residency from the trio themselves plus an hour mix from a special guest. The first guest was their close friends, Lastlings.

“With all the lock downs making it impossible to tour, it felt like the right time for us to commit to bring you something new every month as part of a residency where we can have fun and showcase mixes from some of our favorite artists. For those of you who don’t have Sirius or are outside North America, we’ll be making the mixes available online next week.”

Rove Ave Radio goes live at 2PM & 5PM LA time // 5PM & 8PM NYC time with rebroadcasts happening all weekend on chill.

