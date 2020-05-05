Dillon Francis + Diplo are stepping up their live stream game once again to benefit restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





A very special b2b set is planned for today, May 5th, marking a two-in-one Cinco De Mayo celebration and throwdown for a great cause. All the money raised will go toward Restaurant Employee Relief Fund in partnership with Live Nation and Corona, which will donate $1 for every viewer up to half a million.

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund was created to help restaurant industry employees experiencing extraordinary hardship in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Learn more and donate here.

We’re definitely ready for some Dillon Francis and Diplo live stream action. Watch #CincoAtHome tonight starting at 9 PM and follow along with the conversation.

Watch the #CincoAtHome Benefit Concert with @DillonFrancis + a Surprise Guest presented by @CoronaextraUSA, and benefitting restaurant workers! Tune in on May 5th at 9pm ET & click below to RSVP. https://t.co/UF8YEPsTTM — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 1, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com