After yesterday’s reveal that Porter Robinson was bringing his Second Sky festival to live stream, dubbed Secret Sky, the lineup has now been revealed. With a lineup curated by Porter himself, the festival is a direct reflection of Robinson’s taste featuring some of his most beloved artists: G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna Ai, Madeon, Porter Robinson, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi, Doss, Dv-i, Grrl, Knower, Kz (Livetune), Lil Texas, Nanobii, Shadient, Wavedash, and Hakushi Hasegawa.





Fans will be treated to an array of music spanning over 14+ hours on this all-day livestream event broadcasted via Porter’s custom-designed digital auditorium, YouTube, Twitch, and Playstation via the Littlstar App. The auditorium will open 30 minutes prior to the festival at 11am PDT on May 9th at secretskyfest.com.

Built with Dreamwave technology and designed by Active Theory, the digital auditorium will present a totally unique experience where fans can move amongst each other throughout a virtual concert venue in real time using their web browser. They will be able to see the festival stream, custom visuals from each performing artist, set times, and more.

During Secret Sky, Postmates, the leader in delivering nearly anything on-demand, is hosting a virtual festival booth featuring Free Delivery on all orders using the code SECRETSKY so that virtual festival goers can complement the music with food and drinks from their favorite local restaurant. Offer is valid from Saturday, May 9th at 10am to Sunday, May 10th at 6am with a basket size of $10 or more. Additionally, for every order placed with the SECRETSKY code on May 9, Postmates will donate $1 to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. To order visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android.