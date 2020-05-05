Above & Beyond are pushing back their tour… Until 2022.





The group was prepared to head out on their Acoustic III tour, which would have kicked off in April. Instead, there’s been a drastic change in plans, which they address below.

The official statement opens up, “With a heavy heart, we’ve concluded it’s best if we cancel the Acoustic tour entirely for now and look ahead to spring 2022 instead.”

Above & Beyond recently postponed their tour and worked hard to reschedule dates — but now, all shows are effectively cancelled and refunds will be processed automatically. Unfortunately, you can’t hold onto your ticket until 2022.

Although it’s a long time for Above & Beyond fans to wait, it’s a much safer bet that shows will be 100% back in action by then. We hope.

