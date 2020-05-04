For the first time (that we know of), a DJ will be performing to benefit a group other than musicians. Tomorrow, May 5 on Cinco De Mayo, Dillon Francis teams up with Live Nation and Corona for a special live stream.





Corona is donating $1 for each viewer, up to $500,000, to support restaurant workers via the Restaurant Employee Relief fund. The fun begins at 6pm PST via @LiveNation on Twitter.

Dillon has revealed there will be a special guest, but who knows who it will be.

Tune in tomorrow to find out!

Photo via Rukes.com