Tiësto married his wife Annika Backes last year in an incredible wedding ceremony out in the desert of Utah, and now the two are expecting their first child together!





The married couple made the announcement this morning. “Baby girl on the way,” wrote Annika on Instagram. Tiësto shared a photo of him seeing the baby’s first ultrasound via Facetime, due to social distancing guidelines.

Congratulations to the two on the start of a beautiful new journey together!