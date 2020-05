Listen To The First Episode Of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Rose Ave Radio

First announced earlier this week, the first episode of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Rose Ave Radio is now available to stream. Every month, the trio will drop a new 1 hour mix on SiriusXM Chill along with another hour from a rotating special guest.





The special guest for this first episode was Lastlings.

Check out both streams below!



See the tracklist for their set here.

Photo via Eddie New