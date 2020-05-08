Spotify has launched a new initiative that connects music fans from all over the globe…





The music streaming platform has virtually hundreds of millions of listeners and this is a unique way to see trends across the world happening simultaneously. So, for example, as one person hits play on “Bored in the House,” a virtual, 3D map of Earth will rotate and display where another is listening from.

Spotify shares in a release:

Every moment, more than 30,000 people around the world press play on the same song on Spotify. Suffice it to say, listening connects us, even when we aren’t expecting it. Now, through our new global campaign, “Listening Together,” we’re celebrating audio’s unique power to unite us—even when we’re apart.

Also, a variety of artists — Selena Gomez, Lil Yachty, Dolly Parton and more — have curated their own Listening Together With playlists. Check out Lil Yachty’s Gaming Together playlist below.

What are you listening to right this moment? Chances are you’re not alone.

Read more via Spotify’s official newsroom release.