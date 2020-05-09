Today is the day! Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky festival, modeled after his hit smash Second Sky festival debuted last year, is here. With a lineup sporting most of his personal favorite artists, including some we may have not heard of like DV-1, kz (livetune), Doss, Kizuna AI, and more, as well as fan favorites like Madeon and G Jones, the lineup is to die for.





Like Second Sky last year, when Porter opened the festival with a Virtual Self set, the tastemaker is encouraging fans to arrive early by presenting a special 2010-style electro house set by himself, courtesy of DJ Potaro.

Everything begins at 11am PST and will go all day, with Lil Texas rounding things off at 11:45pm PST.

Watch the whole festival live and see the set times below!

DAMNNN HYPEDD here are the set times for secret sky tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/XmBiUSh2iw — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) May 8, 2020

Photo via Jake West Photo