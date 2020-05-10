Secret Sky, Porter Robinson‘s online spinoff of Second Sky, went down last night featuring an eclectic mix of artists — and today we’re still riding the high from their energy!





G Jones, Madeon, San Holo, Lil Texas and many more took the decks from home for a very special curated experience that only Porter could dream up. As an incentive for fans to arrive early, the producer threw down a very special 2010-style electro house set courtesy of DJ Potaro and the magic continued all night long.

Before he signed off, Porter promised us his IRL festival Second Sky will return in full force. Until that glorious day happens, we’re able to relive all the sets from Secret Sky below, featuring Jai Wolf, GRRL, Shadient, WAVEDASH and more!

Also, watch the most popular clips from the online festival here.

Anamanaguchi

DJ Potaro

Doss

DV-i

G Jones

GRRL

Hakushi Hasegawa

Jai Wolf

Kizuna AI

Knower

kz (livetune)

Lil Texas

Madeon

Nanobii

Porter Robinson

San Holo

Shadient

WAVEDASH

Photo via Rukes.com