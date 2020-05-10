The future of Lightning in a Bottle is uncertain due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but supporters of the music festival are doing everything in their power to save it.





In the meantime, we can expect a digital version of the magical festival experience happening over Memorial Day Weekend. So far, no lineup or schedule, but DGTL LIB is most definitely going down and fans can sign up for updates here.

Upon its cancellation, LIB shared: “Beyond losing the Memorial Day date for LIB 2020, we are unfortunately not able to provide further details on LIB’s future status at this time. The situation remains fluid and we are working through various scenarios to determine our options.”

A GoFundMe has since been started up to save the festival and we wholeheartedly hope for its return.

Get ready to experience LIB like never before later this month!

DGTL LIB

DGTL LIB happening Memorial Day Weekend ⚡️ Get updates: https://t.co/wPsCeJ22vo

Follow us on Twitch: https://t.co/n7dVcbvDLt pic.twitter.com/DKOu4XoAKz — Lightning in a Bottle (@LIBfestival) May 8, 2020

Photo via Jessica Bernstein Photography