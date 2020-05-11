One of the indisputable highlights of Porter Robinson‘s Secret Sky set came about when he dropped Lil B‘s “Porter Robinson Based Freestyle” — and here’s how the track came to be.





Not only is the origin of the unexpected and unreleased ID revealed in the post below, but the look on Porter’s face when he hears it for the first time is absolutely priceless.

He shares via Instagram:

the backstory behind “Lil B – PORTER ROBINSON BASED FREESTYLE“ is that my amazing girlfriend Rika emailed him to ask if he would do a freestyle for me for a Christmas present. ‬ ‪here’s a video she took of me hearing it for the first time, TYBG and thank u Rika‬

Now, we’re going to need a proper Porter Robinson remix or edit.

Porter Robinson Based Freestyle

Photo via Rukes.com