Some of bass music’s favorite collaborators, Excision and Wooli are teaming up for another one!





It’s been several months since the dynamic pair dropped their collaborative Evolution EP and thus rattled every bone in our bodies. The four-track EP expertly blended dubstep, melodic, and other styles, breaking new ground with each collab.

Now, we’re ready for another round as Wooli reveals he and Excision are cooking up some more heat — and they’ve enlisted in the vocal stylings of HALIENE to top it off.

As for an official track title or release date, we’ll have to wait on details.

In the meantime, listen to their Evolution EP and read our interview with Wooli here.

Yall are gonna love this new one with @Excision and @HALIENE

She nailed the vocal 💗💗 — 🐘 Briddim Boy 🐘 (@woolimusic) May 7, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com