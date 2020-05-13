WTF Is Polyriddim & Why Is Every Dubstep DJ Talking About It

It’s nice to see that even now riddim is still evolving. A new song from previously unknown producer phonon has taken dubstep Twitter by storm with his new song “polyriddim,” out now on Odio Records.





The typical dubstep rhythm, as it began in its earliest days, has a 4/4 time signature with the kick & snare on the one and three beats. Riddim keeps many of those same elements, while introducing a bit of a reggae influence with a swingier pattern. A polyrythm is exactly what it sounds like, a rhythm which makes use of two or more different rhythms simultaneously.

“polyriddim” smashes a polyrhythm into a traditional riddim structure to bits and has a 7/4 time signature with harmonized synths (not quite a polyrhythm, though) and it sounds… very, very different.

Not everyone will like the track. It has garnered some very divisive responses on Twitter from a variety of producers and fans alike. Some are happy to see that riddim is evolving, in any way; others give credit to phonon for trying something new, but not quite doing it in the right way.

Regardless, it’s interesting to listen to at the very least.

phonon’s new track has spawned a litany of memes and Twitter conversation, from the likes of Eliminate, Modestep, Kill The Noise, Subtronics, and more.

Check it out below.

dudes on the rail tryna headbang to 12^17th/X Æ A-12 time signature pic.twitter.com/NPPK7J9S8c — eliminate (@eliminatemusic) May 12, 2020

Once shows are back, it’s gonna be extremely entertaining to see people trying to head bang in unison to polyriddim — JayKode (@JayKode) May 13, 2020

Glad to see everyone messing with time signatures after @phononmusic polyriddim is blowing up. Happy Birthday bro, let's make dubstep jazzy again 😊 — 𝕸𝖔𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖕 (@Modestep) May 13, 2020

polyriddim sounds like smoking salvia in a honda civic — HEROBUST (@Herobust) May 13, 2020

Shoutout @phononmusic for giving us dubstep djs a way to break the twitter algorithm for the rest of the week #polyriddim — 🦷 SweetTooth | DPMO 🦷 (@SweetToothAudio) May 13, 2020

the year is 2024, all dubstep is in 7/4, headbanging requires a degree in mathematics and it is technically illegal for snares to land on the 2 and 4 — SCREAM SAVER EP OUT NOW🗣👁 (@Subtronics) May 13, 2020

My twitter feed has been nothing but copypastas for the past 2 days thanks to @phononmusic and polyriddim — Whisper (@Whisperdub) May 13, 2020

That polyriddim tune sounds like corona virus — ЖTИ (@killthenoise) May 13, 2020

Dubstep djs when they have to count higher than 4 to mix in polyriddim pic.twitter.com/d0u8GBsyRA — no, uüuüuüuüuüuuûuü (@nnnnooooouuuuu) May 13, 2020

To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Polyriddim. The timing is extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of riddim theory most of the tempo changes will go over a riddim kids head. — Sadhu (@sadhutheking) May 13, 2020

Imagine if someone who has stopped listening to dubstep in 2012 comes back to this genre and the first song he/she hears is @phononmusic ´s polyriddim. — Khamis (@KhamisMusic_) May 13, 2020