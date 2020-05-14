It’s obvious that even when concerts do return, they won’t be the same as they were pre-pandemic for quite a while. One of the guidelines now recommended by The Event Safety Alliance and Ticketmaster, in a 29-page guide released on Monday, says concertgoers should avoid crowd surfing or forming mosh pits.





One of the biggest recommendations in curbing the spread of COVID-19 has been social distancing, which will likely continue to some degree as concert venues begin to open. Crowd surfing and mosh pits would clearly go against those beliefs.

“Everybody wants to keep their stuff clean and in good shape, but my goodness, to avoid transmitting COVID-19 and killing people — that’s a lot to lay on somebody who’s a theater manager who’s used to wearing all black and Dickies shorts 12 months out of the year,” said ESA exec Steven Adelman.

“A few obvious changes will be necessary whenever GA (General Admission) events do reopen,” the guidelines say.

“Patrons cannot all stand at the front of the stage like they are accustomed; moshing and crowd surfing are violations of social distancing per se and must be absolutely prohibited during this pandemic; even hallways and smoking areas where patrons congregate will have to be monitored to enforce health policies,” the recommendations continue.

A venue in Arkansas is insisting on going ahead with a concert this weekend, going against the governor’s orders.

