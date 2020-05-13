LA’s concert season is seemingly over as the city’s signature venue, the Hollywood Bowl has officially canceled all summer events.
This is the first time the Hollywood Bowl has canceled a concert season in its nearly 100-year history. The iconic venue opened in 1922 and has seen music’s very best acts over the decades.
A statement on the Hollywood Bowl website reads:
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: All upcoming LA Phil-presented concerts for the 2020 Hollywood Bowl season have been canceled in order to protect audiences, musicians, employees, and community from the spread of COVID-19, consistent with and in response to the latest guidance from our elected and health officials. This includes concerts scheduled from June 6 through September 26. Learn more.
Ticketholders may choose between donating their tickets or a credit toward future LA Phil-produced events, or request a refund.
This summer, The Beach Boys, Polo & Pan, Bob Dylan and more were scheduled to perform.
Technically speaking, Backstreet Boys, Halsey and more are still in the books for this Fall.
