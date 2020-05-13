Hollywood Bowl Concert Season Canceled for First Time In Nearly 100-Year History

LA’s concert season is seemingly over as the city’s signature venue, the Hollywood Bowl has officially canceled all summer events.





This is the first time the Hollywood Bowl has canceled a concert season in its nearly 100-year history. The iconic venue opened in 1922 and has seen music’s very best acts over the decades.

A statement on the Hollywood Bowl website reads:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: All upcoming LA Phil-presented concerts for the 2020 Hollywood Bowl season have been canceled in order to protect audiences, musicians, employees, and community from the spread of COVID-19, consistent with and in response to the latest guidance from our elected and health officials. This includes concerts scheduled from June 6 through September 26. Learn more.

Ticketholders may choose between donating their tickets or a credit toward future LA Phil-produced events, or request a refund.

This summer, The Beach Boys, Polo & Pan, Bob Dylan and more were scheduled to perform.

Technically speaking, Backstreet Boys, Halsey and more are still in the books for this Fall.

Photo via Rukes.com