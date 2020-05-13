SiriusXM presents its first-ever DisDance Festival hosted by The Chainsmokers.





The 3-day virtual event goes down Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 via SiriusXM’s popular dance channel BPM (Ch. 51). Like many online festivals we’ve seen throughout quarantine, donations will be made to the Recording Academy‘s MusiCares organization.

DisDance Festival will feature brand new live DJ sets from the biggest artists in dance music, straight from the artists’ homes. Headlining performers include Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Kygo, Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris), Major Lazer, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, and Tiësto.

The event will also see live sets from fan favorites Alison Wonderland, JOYRYDE, Above & Beyond, Gryffin, Krewella, Nicky Romero, and many more.

Plus, an exclusive 2011 set form Avicii.

See the full lineup below.

DisDance Festival

Photo via Sean Eriksson