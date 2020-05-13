Alan Walker’s last original release came just a month ago with “Heading Home,” his collaboration with Ruben. But now, he’s revealed his biggest release yet, a new collaboration with legendary composer Hans Zimmer.





Zimmer’s notable works include Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Dunkirk, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Inception, and more. Now, the two are teaming up for something we can’t even really anticipate. To date, Zimmer hasn’t officially collaborated with any EDM artist, though Illenium, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, KSHMR, and others have used his music in their sets to great effect.

Check back Friday for the full track!

Hans Zimmer x Alan Walker / 15.05.20 Posted by Alan Walker on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com