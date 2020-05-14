Today, on his birthday, Martin Garrix treats his fans to the release of a brand-new track “Higher Ground” ft. John Martin. The track sees the pair reuniting after they previously worked with on “Now That I’ve Found You” together.





John Martin’s bright vocals perfectly complement the overall uplifting sound of the track, proving that the two are still a successful combination. No stranger to collaborations, John Martin’s voice also gained worldwide recognition after being featured on tracks such as “Don’t You Worry Child” and “Save The World” with Swedish House Mafia.

“Higher Ground” illustrates the story of going through hard times but finding your way back up and eventually feeling happy and alive again. The lyrics are fitting for the time and place the world is in right now, providing words of hope and optimism.

The track was teased for the first time during Garrix’s livestream from his rooftop. The release is accompanied by an official music video which was made with the help of fans from all over the world.

via press release | Photo via Rukes.com