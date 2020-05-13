Yesterday, Camp Bisco in July finally announced it was cancelling its 2020 edition. Today, Creamfields has done the same.





Widely regarded as one of the top, largest festivals in the EDM community, Creamfields this year was set to host deadmau5, Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren, Tiesto, and pretty much every other mainstage DJ you can think of. That, in addition to a wide variety of undercard acts that bring depth and new sounds to the festival every year.

“Creamfields will no longer be taking place this year,” the statement reads. “We have been closely monitoring the global situation and if has become clear that it’s simply not possible for this year’s edition to go ahead. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support, rest assured we will be back stronger than ever next year and we hope to see you all then.”

Ticket holders will have the option to retain their ticket for 2021, or request a full refund. For those who choose to retain, if they paid in full, they will receive a £60 voucher for drink, food, and merch. Those who chose a deposit ticket will also receive a voucher as well as a 6-month deposit payment holiday on their ticket.

See the festival’s full statement below.

Important Information regarding Creamfields 2020 Posted by Creamfields on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Photo via Creamfields