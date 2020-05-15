Illenium’s third album, ASCEND, is without a doubt the pinnacle of his career so far. Though fans might differ on their favorite of the producer’s albums, this newest project was his most ambitious both in musicality and range. Now, nine months later, he’s out with a remix album featuring 24 stellar artists.





For the project, he enlisted everyone from Snakehips, Breathe Carolina, Blanke, and Ryan Hemsworth to Tiësto, Travis Barker, 3LAU, Slander, and William Black.

The full remix album is out now! Listen below.

Photo via Rukes.com