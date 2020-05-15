EDC LIVE STREAM – DAY 1 [WATCH HERE]

Today, on what would have been the first day of EDC Las Vegas, Insomniac is live streaming for the world three days of EDC-themed virtual rave-a-thon goodness.





After it was announced that EDC would be tentatively moved to October, provided the threat of COVID-19 has calmed down by then, Insomniac followed up with the announcement that it would produce a fully live streamed EDC experience.

Tonight is particularly bass heavy, especially in comparison to the rest of the weekend. We start off with a unique NGHTMRE b2b Ghastly set, followed by ARMNHMR, k?d, ZHU, Zeds Dead, Valentino Khan, Deorro, Boombox Cartel, Subtronics, and Borgore, with house vibes from Chris Lorenzo, Claude VonStroke, Tchami, and Oliver Heldens nestled tightly in the middle.

Check it out below from 5pm-2am PST!

TONIGHT we UNITE under the Virtual Sky!!✨❤️🙌 Ready your Rave Caves & set your alarms because 3 Nights of the @EDC_LasVegas #VirtualRaveAThon kicks off at 5 PM PT TODAY with our host @PasqualeRotella! 🌼⚡️🌈 Tune in at → https://t.co/TYLQSv3iVk pic.twitter.com/S7oANQSPBR — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) May 15, 2020

