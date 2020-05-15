Zeds Dead and Peekaboo have a certified banger on their hands — a forthcoming collaboration that screams Deadbeats.





Peekaboo threw down for Brownies & Lemonade‘s Home Frequency online festival on Thursday, during which he debuted the unreleased collab. This “huge heater” was undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights from the night.

Although Peekaboo remixed the Zeds Dead x Jauz original “Lights Go Down” to sweet, bass perfection in 2019, this is the first time we’ve heard them together on a track. The result is low and heavy, with nostalgic rave synths to lighten the mood.

Enjoy this preview courtesy of Brownies & Lemonade — and let us know what you think!

Zeds Dead x Peekaboo