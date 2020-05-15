The wait for Kygo’s next album, Golden Hour, is almost over. As he releases his final single from the album today, “Lose Somebody” with OneRepublic, he’s also revealed the album will be out May 29.





“Lose Somebody” with OneRepublic is the fifth release from Golden Hour following “Freedom” with Zak Abel, “I’ll Wait” with Sasha Sloan, “Like It Is” with Zara Larsson and Tyga, and “Higher Love” with Whitney Houston. To the surprise of no one, Ryan Tedder’s vocals truly take the song to another level. Amid Kygo’s predictable, though wildly pleasant, production, Tedder’s voice truly takes center stage.

Golden Hour is available for pre-order now. Listen to “Lose Somebody” below!