Mayor Garcetti: LA Will Not Fully Reopen Until COVID-19 Vaccine

Los Angeles will not fully reopen until there’s a vaccine to treat coronavirus (COVID-19).





In a recent interview with “Good Morning America,” Mayor Eric Garcetti clarified some recent remarks on the “Safer At Home” restrictions put in place to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

“I think we have to all recognize that we’re not moving beyond COVID-19,” Garcetti said. “We’re learning to live with it.”

“We’ve never been fully closed, we’ll never be completely open until we have cure.”

According to a report from KCAL9 Los Angeles, federal health officials have warned there may not be a vaccine available until early 2021.

On Wednesday, Mayor Garcetti also made it mandatory for all LA residents to wear face masks outside the house.

We’re requiring all Angelenos to wear face coverings when they leave the house. There are exceptions in place for small children or those with disabilities. Posted by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Source: KCAL9 | Photo via Pixnio