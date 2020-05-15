ZHU just released his first track of 2020, and it’s well worth the wait.





“ONLY” with Tinashe is peak ZHU, with deep bass, some accentuating piano notes, filtered vocals, and that idiosyncratic “ZHU” vibe. The first two thirds or so of the track are just ZHU on vocals, but when Tinashe comes in, her own unique vocal style brings some incredible variety to the track that is just oh so sweet.

As with any track that we come to love, the only critique is that it ends too soon because we want so much more. Listen to “ONLY” below.

Photo via Joey Vitalari