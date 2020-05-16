In his 25+ years of DJing and producer, Tiësto has become a household name in electronic music. He’s released numerous albums, mixtapes, EPs, and singles over the years, as well as founded his own label, Musical Freedom. From his early trance days to his newer radio-friendly persona, he has never stopped creating. Today, he’s released his sixth studio album (not including Kiss from the Past as Allure), The London Sessions.





The London Sessions is a collection of house tracks inspired by and recorded in London. For the project, Tiësto worked with the best and brightest in the London music scene, including Becky Hill, KAMILLE, Mabel, Violet Skies, Rita Ora and more. The album also features superstar collaborations with Snoop Dogg on “On My California” and Post Malone on the worldwide hit “Jackie Chan.”

Of the new album, Tiësto says, “I have been really inspired by the music coming out of London and the scene there. London has always been a great place for me to discover new music and artists to get inspired by. Working with these incredible artists and making the music while in the great city of London was such an awesome experience and I am excited to show you the recorded momentum we had going through those weeks in London. All the ideas from the London sessions album started here in London at SARM Studios.”

Tiësto’s new album is out now! Listen below.

Photo via Rukes.com