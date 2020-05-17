Wakaan has officially announced it will not move forward with its 2020 installment.





Just months ago, Wakaan Music Festival celebrated its inaugural year and set the bar remarkably high for bass music events to come. Needless to say, the label headed up by Liquid Stranger was looking forward to another extraordinary, cultivating year — but it will have to wait.

Due to COVID-19 we will be postponing the 2020 Wakaan Music Festival and hope to return in 2021. The decision was based on a multitude of different variables, but health and safety are the main reasons. We feel that it’s better to heed caution than force this and potentially put you, the artists, and the staff in jeopardy.

We look forward to Wakaan Music Festival in 2021, set to go down September 29 – October 2.

Read the full statement below.

Wakaan Music Festival 2020 Canceled

Photo via @chinghc107