Recently signing to Insomniac’s HARD Recs, Wuki revealed a new album is on the way with “Chicken Wang” featuring Diplo and Snappy Jit as the first release from the upcoming collection.





“Chicken Wang” delivers the perfect high-energy and twerk-ready bounce sounds that global audiences around the world have come to love from Wuki and Diplo in a sub-two minute package. The track’s raw power kicks-off with pounding drum samples, whistle blowing notes mixed with the up tempo, sped up and vocal chant style from Snappy Jit.

The track perfectly reflects Wuki’s performance style with its unapologetic brashness and wild intensity. It’s silly and fun and also absolutely bangs. Check it out below!

Photo via Alex Varsa