Imagine playing “Truth or Drink” with your favorite artist…





Well, that recently happened with a fan and Alesso as promo for the official card came called — you guessed it — Truth or Drink. While we don’t typically report on something that doubles as an ad, the content is too good to not share.

As you can see from the video thumbnail, no topic was off limits including sex, groupies, drugs and Alesso’s worst song. Although there are plenty of awkward moments, both Alesso and his biggest fan handle all the questions like champs.

Oh yeah, and lots of shots are involved… Watch here.

Alesso Plays Truth or Drink with a Fan

Photo via Rukes.com