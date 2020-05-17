Eric Prydz and his wife Sofie Prydz are reportedly getting a divorce.





According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the couple filed on April 27, 2020 citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple were married on July 17, 2015 and have two children together — a daughter, 9, and son, 6. Sofie is asking for joint custody of the kids and seeks to “enforce the terms of their prenup,” per TMZ.

Prydz has multiple musical projects and heads up his labels Pryda, Pryda Friends and Mouseville Records. It’s unclear at this time if or how those assets will be split up.

Read more here.

Source: TMZ