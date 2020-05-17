EDC LIVE STREAM – DAY 3 [WATCH HERE]

Insomniac‘s EDC Las Vegas looks a lot different this weekend, existing in a virtual space for three days worth Rave-A-Thon goodness. We’re ready to enjoy the final day under the Electric Sky — well, more like under our living room ceilings.





Tonight, David Guetta, Afrojack, Yellow Claw, AC Slater, Seven Lions, 12th Planet, ATLiens, TokiMonsta and more are taking over. Plus, a much anticipated SVDDEN DEATH presents VOYD set from quarantine. Will he levitate? We sure hope so.

After it was announced that EDC would be tentatively moved to October, provided the threat of COVID-19 has calmed down by then, Insomniac followed up with the announcement that it would produce a fully live streamed EDC experience — and here we are!

Watch below. Also, explore the Discovery Project stage here.

Benefiting RAVE RECOVERY and In Place of War. Learn more and donate → https://insom.co/donate

Sunday, May 17

5:00PM – 5:35PM: Duke Dumont

5:40PM – 6:10PM: Lee Foss

6:10PM – 6:40PM: TokiMonsta

6:40PM – 7:15PM: Sidepiece

7:15PM – 7:50PM: AC Slater

7:55PM – 8:30PM: David Guetta

8:30PM – 9:05PM: Afrojack

9:10PM – 9:55PM: Seven Lions

9:55PM – 10:30PM: Z-Trip

10:35PM – 11:10PM: Svdden Death presents VOYD

11:10PM – 11:45PM: Yellow Claw

11:50AM – 12:25PM: Elephante

12:25AM – 1:00AM: ATLiens

1:05AM – 1:40AM: 12th Planet

*Times in PT

Photo via Rukes.com