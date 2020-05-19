David Guetta took his live stream game to a whole new level for the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon over the weekend.
Equipped with his massive festival-ready tracks and IDs, the renowned DJ/producer brought the rave to our homes from a very special location. Guetta took the decks at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida — and while the room and lighting may look familiar, we’ll never get used to seeing empty dance floors.
To kick things off right, Guetta threw down “Titanium” (David Guetta & MORTEN 2020 Remix) and he never let up. With music from The Prodigy, CamelPhat x ARTBAT, his alter ego Jack Back and more, this was a quarantine set for the books.
Unfortunately, EDC’s Virtual Rave-A-Thon sets have not been officially uploaded — but we can still relive some of the best moments from Guetta’s set below.
Okay, David Guetta 🔥🔥🔥 Damn. pic.twitter.com/Yu5MYJoBfA
— edmBabes (@The_edmbabes) May 18, 2020
David Guetta, live from @LIVmiami — talk about a Sunday Funday #EDCLV #VirtualEDC #VirtualRaveAThon
EDC LAS VEGAS
VIRTUAL-RAVE-A-THON pic.twitter.com/VWAmUx9YQe
— EDM Maniac (@EDMManiac) May 18, 2020
When love takes over with @DavidGuetta at @LIVmiami! We're reliving our FAVORITE moments from the first-ever @EDC_LasVegas #VirtualRaveAThon ✨✨✨✨#EDCLV #VirtualEDC
EDC LAS VEGAS
VIRTUAL-RAVE-A-THON pic.twitter.com/By7jKjq6vp
— EDM Maniac (@EDMManiac) May 19, 2020