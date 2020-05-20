Rezz Buys New House In Florida To Be Closer To Lucii

Rezz has been working hard at her craft for years now, and just announced that she’s bought a house in Florida, presumably to be closer to her new girlfriend, Lucii.





She already bought a house in Canada in 2018, so it’s unclear if she’ll be spending time between the two or selling her first home.

Jus bought a house in Florida I’m screaming — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) May 20, 2020

Regardless, Lucii is clearly excited to have her SO closer to her, especially when governments everywhere are calling for social distancing (unless you’ve been quarantined together).

Ur telling me — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) May 20, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com