deadmau5 is showing off his funkier side on a new collaboration with Pharrell Williams‘ side project with Chad Hugo, The Neptunes, for “Pomegranate.”





Showing off his Random Access Memories side, deadmau5 produces a glistening, funky bassline to go along with Pharrell’s and Hugo’s vocals. Ultimately, the track is championed by The Neptunes’ rhythmic vocal style as they glide atop the rich synths. The track overall is good, but at the end of the day, it feels a bit like deadmau5 is stepping outside his comfort zone and not really nailing it.

Still, deadmau5 might have a new radio hit on his hands here, his first since 2012’s “Professional Griefers” with Gerard Way. Check out “Pomegranate” below.

Photo by Tyler Hill for Insomniac Events