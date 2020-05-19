Do LaB presents the online version of Lightning In A Bottle — DGTL LIB — going down this weekend.





The virtual festival features a diverse lineup of performers including Kaytranada, Glitch Mob, CloZee, Shiba San, TOKiMONSTA, Beats Antique, Mr. Carmack, Opiuo, Justin Jay, Funk Hunters, Rinzen, Monolink, Dirtwire, Elephant Heart, Patricio and more.

Not only will performers curate one-of-a-kind sets for guests to enjoy, but select artists will perform in favorite LIB stages, redesigned as digital environments by Vita Motus Design Studio to create a full immersive experience. More than jus music, fans can also expect yoga + movement programming, educational classes, awe-inspiring art, and workshops.

Jesse Flemming, President of Do LaB, Inc., said of the experience: Here at Do LaB, we’ve always been forward thinking and our longtime partnership with Vita Motus has helped us bring our insane visions to life. We are excited to be pushing the envelope with them again, but this time in the digital world.

The stream takes place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-24, 2020 via Twitch.

Photo via Jessica Bernstein Photography