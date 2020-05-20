Martin Garrix is absolutely dominating the Beatport charts.





In fact, he’s hasn’t been off them since his breakout track “Animals” dropped in 2013, as We Rave You points out.

The massive hit is currently sitting pretty at #25 on Beatport’s Big Room Top 100 chart. Considering the chart runs 100 songs deep, this proves Garrix has some serious staying power.

And he has plenty more in the works — according to a recent update from the Martin Garrix Hub, the producer has unreleased collabs with big names like Justin Bieber, Fetty Wap, Bastille, Dua Lipa, Axwell & Ingrosso, Brooks, and more.

Garrix also revealed he has plenty of upcoming music from his various side projects. More on that here.

Come to think of it, we’re craving some big room — listen to “Animals” again here!

Martin Garrix – Animals