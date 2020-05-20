Italy Will Allow Live Events To Return Next Month, Except For Nightclubs

Italy, once one of the countries originally hit hardest by COVID-19, is now on its way to easing restrictions and social distancing guidelines as its number of new cases continues to decrease.





Bars, cafés and restaurants are now allowed to open as of May 18, however distancing rules between customers will still be observed, and patrons are required to wear face masks at all times other than when sitting at their own table.

More importantly, Italy will allow live music events to return beginning June 15. As with the businesses opening up this week, social distancing will be enforced (1m apart). The shows will also have to be fully seated and every crowd member will be required to wear a mask.

The maximum capacity for indoor events will be 200 and outdoor events will be allowed up to 1,000 people.

However, nightclubs will not be a part of the new wave of businesses opening. DJ Mag Italia reports a government decree forbidding “activities that take place in dance halls and discotheques and similar places.”

That being said, Sicily, one of Italy’s five autonomous regions (Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Sardinia, Sicily, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, and Val d’Aosta) has announced plans to allow clubs to reopen from June 8. Mixmag writes, “Sicily has some regional powers but is not totally free of Italy’s legislative control, so whether clubs on the island will be allowed to open on this date remains to be seen.”

via Mixmag