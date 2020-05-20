There are only so many times in a row that we can listen to our favorite songs and albums on repeat in quarantine, so editorial playlists are becoming more and more important. Thankfully, Porter Robinson is here to help.





Porter was asked by Spotify to put together a playlist of songs he listens to while gaming, and he came through with flying colors. He says these are some of his most cherished songs to listen to while gaming.

spotify asked me to put together a playlist of songs that i listen to while playing videogames, so i made this new playlist: https://t.co/jAmXSjMtsi (thank you everyone at @spotify for the support on nurture thus far!) — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) May 20, 2020

On the playlist, you’ll find plenty of Porter’s favorites including Madeon, G Jones, Mura Masa and Clairo, Anamanaguchi, Wave Racer, some classic Daft Punk, a little Toro Y Moi, even some Janet Jackson.

Check out the playlist below next time you hop into a game!

Photo via Rukes.com