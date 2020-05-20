Home

There are only so many times in a row that we can listen to our favorite songs and albums on repeat in quarantine, so editorial playlists are becoming more and more important. Thankfully, Porter Robinson is here to help.


Porter was asked by Spotify to put together a playlist of songs he listens to while gaming, and he came through with flying colors. He says these are some of his most cherished songs to listen to while gaming.

On the playlist, you’ll find plenty of Porter’s favorites including Madeon, G Jones, Mura Masa and Clairo, Anamanaguchi, Wave Racer, some classic Daft Punk, a little Toro Y Moi, even some Janet Jackson.

Check out the playlist below next time you hop into a game!

 

Photo via Rukes.com